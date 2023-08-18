Striker Jordan White says that Ross County are preparing for Saturday's Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrieonians as they would any Scottish Premiership fixture.

Malky Mackay's side have made a promising start to the season, and White wants County to carry that form into Saturday's game.

“We’ve started the season well,” he said. “We did well in the [Legaue Cup] group stages, apart from the last game [against Kelty Hearts] where we were disappointed.

“We had a good performance against Celtic and I thought everybody was bang at it last week. We have to have the same mindset and give Airdrie the same respect as we would give a Premiership team.”

Airdrie were promoted from League One last season, and picked up their first win of the Championship season last weekend, beating Partick Thistle 2-1.

“They’re going to be a tough opponent,” White added. “They’re a good team and they’ve started the season well so we’ll give them all the respect they deserve.

“On paper you could look at it and say it’s one of the easier draws but we’re not looking at it that way. We’re treating it the same way we would any other game.

“It will be a tough task but we’re in good form ourselves so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity for us to get to the quarter-final of a major cup.

“The last couple of seasons we’ve let ourselves down in the cups so it’s something we really want to rectify this year.”