Kettlewell on Scotland 'blueprint', maximising strengths & marginal call
Stewart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's Premiership game with Hibs this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park boss:
Scotland’s win over Spain in midweek was a “fantastic blueprint” for clubs such as Motherwell to upset bigger teams.
Kettlewell added: “I just thought it was a brilliant example of how to set up a team and execute a game-plan against a top, top side."
Motherwell must “maximise their strengths” and Kettlewell aims to make every player know exactly what their role is.
He is satisfied Todd Cantwell’s goal in Rangers’ 4-2 win at Fir Park last time out was correctly given - despite initially suspecting Fashion Sakala had strayed offside in the build-up - after seeking clarification from referees’ chief Crawford Allan.