Last Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United were up against an 11-man defence they couldn't break down. Leeds had all the possession, and no conductor. Many more teams will play that way against them this season. So who is going to unlock the low-blocks of the Championship?

The last time the Peacocks were promoted they had Pablo Hernandez in the team. A number 10 who came alive in the final third. Since he was released, the calls to replace Pablo have gone unheeded.

"Every time I get the ball I look for Pablo," Kalvin Phillips once said of Hernandez. "He could create space in a 5cm square. I'd love to be able to do that but I don't think it's something you can learn."

Joel Piroe played at 10 on Saturday. It didn't seem to work. Georginio Rutter played at nine, and it's easy to imagine Piroe finishing many of the chances that fell to Rutter.

Daniel Farke's new era needs a conductor. If Phillips was right and what Pablo did can't be taught, Leeds might have to look at free agents or promoting a youth player. If the Whites are to mount a promotion challenge, they need a number 10.