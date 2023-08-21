PSV's Bosz & De Jong on pressure and Rangers being 'less of a grudge match'
BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis
PSV Eindhoven Peter Bosz knows all about the atmosphere at Ibrox on European nights. He's been there to face Rangers twice - with Bayern Leverkusen and Lyon - and says "it's something special when the crowd get behind the team", adding it's "our job to keep the home fans quiet, and good football will do that".
Here's a summary of what the visiting coach and forward Luuk de Jong said before Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg...
Bosz believes there's always pressure in these kind of games, but it's what teams like and it's why they are here.
He's come to Glasgow in relaxed and confident mood. PSV have won five from five games this season, including a convincing two-legged win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round, giving the manager "a lot of confidence".
De Jong says there's no talk of revenge among the PSV squad following the loss to Rangers this time last year but admits "last season was a disaster" for them, adding "lessons have been learned". He says different players and coaching teams make it less of a grudge match.
He's desperate to get through to the Champions League not just after missing out on it last term, but because "it's every kid's dream and playing in the competition is beautiful".