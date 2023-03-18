'Promotion memories can save Kilmarnock'

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong believes members of the Rugby Park squad can harness promotion memories from last season to help with their bid to survive in the top flight. (Herald), external

If Derek McInnes can keep Kilmarnock up, it will rank alongside any of the manager's other achievements at Aberdeen, says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd who had three spells at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun), external

