Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton says Steven Gerrard "was not on this planet" in the 2006 FA Cup final and that he "single-handedly" stopped the Hammers from lifting the trophy.

The Liverpool captain scored two goals, including a stoppage-time equaliser after the Hammers led 3-1, forcing the game to extra time and penalties.

Ashton, who started the final, scored the second West Ham goal which he revealed made him think his side were "going to walk away" with the final.

"To be part of that final against a Liverpool side who were European champions at the time was special. We were in dreamland when I tapped one in - for an unbelievable dream of a goal in an FA Cup final," Ashton told Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast.

"I thought this is easy and we are going to walk away with this, however they had someone in Gerrard who sadly for us was not on this planet and at the peak of his powers.

"He pretty much single-handedly took that trophy away from us. And having to walk past that trophy is the hardest thing I have had to do in football.

"It was my dream to kiss it, hold it and have that on your resume and we were seconds away from it."

