Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst is keen to remain at Manchester United but the Red Devils have yet to open talks with the 30-year-old about staying at Old Trafford when his loan from Burnley ends. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Sheikh Jassim has abandoned plans to buy Brazil forward Neymar, 31, if his Manchester United takeover is successful - instead targeting French trio Kylian Mbappe, 24, of Paris St-German, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, 26, and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, 20. (Bild's Christian Falk, external)

Roma have placed a price tag of £35-40m on England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, ahead of expected summer interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

