Celtic hope injured right-back Alistair Johnston will be fit to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June. (Record), external

Greg Taylor reveals he does not feel nerves the night before Celtic games, but they do kick in in the morning. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Celtic's youngsters received good luck messages from manager Ange Postecoglou and club captain Callum McGregor before their Scottish Youth Cup final win over Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external

Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane is expected to join Sam Allardyce's backroom team at Leeds United. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith insists Celtic's potential Scottish Premiership title party at Tynecastle on Sunday is "irrelevant" and will not feature in his team talk. (Sky Sports via Scotsman - subscription required, external)

