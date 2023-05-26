Chelsea can call on "really talented players" to help navigate a "huge rebuild", says BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Michael Brown.

Frank Lampard fielded a team with an average age of 23 years and 238 days in Thursday's defeat to Manchester United. The starting XI featured nine players under 24 to offer a raw look while also hinting at the future for incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, a failure to convert some promising opportunities and a naivety in defence proved just how much work the new manager will have to do.

"The selection tells you something," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Lampard wanted to set a model and give his youngsters a game.

"But they were far too open defensively. I don't just mean the back four - the group were not tight enough and they were not compact.

"It's going to be a huge rebuild going forward."

Despite the heavy defeat at Old Trafford, Brown identified some hints of promise in the performance.

"There are some really talented players there," he said. "You can see with how they move the ball.

"Now, they need structure and organisation. And the squad needs to be trimmed."

Listen to more analysis from 41'48 on BBC Sounds