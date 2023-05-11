Nothing really fazed us - Simpson

Neil Simpson insists fearlessness was a key component in the Aberdeen side that swept to European Cup Winners' Cup success against Real Madrid 40 years ago.

"Archie [Knox] used to prepare a brilliant document of who you’d be up against, their set-pieces, their pattern of play, things we could do to hurt them and things to look out for," Simpson told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"We were well versed in what we would be up against, for myself and Neale [Cooper], I was 21, he was 19, really nothing fazed us going into these games.

"We’d played against [Bayern Munich's] Paul Breitner in previous rounds. I do think playing for Scotland youth teams, I played against [Ruud] Gullit and Lothar Matthaus, some really big named players who went on to be highly acclaimed European footballers of the year.

"Through the youth ranks you knew you could match these guys in terms of your work-rate and what you could do against them.

"I think it was just another opponent that you had to win your own individual battle against."

