BBC football pundit and former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown is running Sunday's London Marathon to raise money for the centre that helped to treat him when he was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2020.

Brown, 46, came through Manchester City's youth system in the 1990s and played more than 100 first-team games for the club. He featured for a total of nine clubs, including Sheffield United, Tottenham, Fulham and Leeds United during a 23-year professional career.

"The coronavirus lockdown was a tough time for everyone, but unfortunately I was faced with a tougher challenge," Brown said.

"Through my many years in football, the League Managers Association offer me a yearly medical. It was through this that I discovered I had a malignant melanoma.

"I received amazing care and support and would urge anyone reading this who has any doubts about a mark on their skin to get it checked out, as soon as they can."

Brown has made a full recovery and is running the 26-mile (42km) event in aid of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, a cancer treatment centre based in Manchester. He has already raised more than £18,000.

"Training has been much harder than I thought," Brown added. "But I am ready to go."