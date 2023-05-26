Arne Slot has extended his contract with Feyenoord - a day after ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job.

The 44-year-old has signed on for another year, keeping him with the Dutch champions until mid-2026.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I'm not done here yet.

"We have had a wonderful season with Feyenoord, with the championship as a wonderful reward for all the hard work that has been put in, but I really want to continue building."