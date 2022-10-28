Crystal Palace v Southampton: Team news
- Published
Cheick Doucoure is available for Crystal Palace after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards this season.
Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are out.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Southampton after being ineligible to face parent club Arsenal last weekend.
Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap are nearing full fitness, but Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to return from injury until after the World Cup.