D﻿avies latest Rangers defender to get injured - gossip

Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record)

Rangers' Ben Davies is having an injury complaint assessed, with defensive teammates Connor Goldson and John Souttar already facing spells on the sidelines. (Athletic)

Captain James Tavernier says Goldson will still make his voice heard while he is absent from the Rangers first team. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson cringed as he watched the Ibrox side lose seven goals to Liverpool. (Record)

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Celtic and Rangers are out of their depth in the Champions League. (Sun)

