On availability, he said R﻿omeo Lavia is "likely" to feature, along with defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who was recovering from a hamstring injury. However, there is "no chance" that Kyle Walker-Peters will play again before the World Cup.

On Newcastle 's chances of finishing in the European places, he said: "Absolutely. I think the target is for them to become a top-six club and they are on a good way to do this because they have a strong side."

O﻿n Magpies counterpart Eddie Howe, he said: "At Newcastle, he’s shown immediately he knows what he’s doing and it’s not a surprise that he's being successful with that team."

He added: "It’s impressive to see what they’re doing. They have the players to do it and not all their players are available."

After Sekou Mara scored four goals in the midweek B-team fixture, external, Hasenhuttl was asked what the 20-year-old forward needs to do to feature in the first team. The Austrian said: "The intensity in the game, especially the runs against the ball, is definitely not on the level we need to have to press. The issue we have is that players are not used to doing it, so it takes a while longer to adapt."

On his fourth full season at St Mary's, he said: "﻿Four years is quite a long time in the Premier League. It is a long time in football. ﻿I have learned a lot here and enjoyed every moment. It is beautiful to have this job and go on this journey."