You've been sending in your reaction to the appointment of Unai Emery as Aston Villa manager.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

B﻿arry: Without ANY disrespect to Paul Lambert, Tim Sherwood, Remi Garde, Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, we’ve at last moved away from an ‘up and coming’ coach to an experienced, genuinely clever tactician - and one with something to prove. Not the most eye-watering appointment (eg. Mauricio Pochettino), but one that looks to the long term and has a whiff of 'maybe, just maybe...'

Marc: Emery was the top choice after Pochettino and his CV speaks for itself. He will have learned from his experience at Arsenal and now comes from Villarreal to the real Villa! Let's hope he can fire us to Europe!

P﻿eter: I'm very pleased with this appointment. Someone with Emery's breadth of experience is what's needed to lead Villa to reach their full potential. Onwards and upwards.

G﻿uy: Michael Beale was the man behind Gerrard, and just look at what he’s doing at QPR. He would have been my choice, but maybe he’s happy at QPR after turning down Wolves. Emery is way more experienced than Beale and Gerrard combined, which makes him an exciting prospect for Villa fans.

P﻿eter: Sevilla, Villarreal - it was only a matter of time…