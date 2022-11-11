West Ham manager D﻿avid Moyes says the winter break is coming at the right time for his side after a mixed start to the season.

T﻿he Hammers' final match before the World Cup is against a Leicester City side also on 14 points in the table.

On Saturday's game, Moyes said: "It's as big as all the others. You get three points for it. But we want to finish this part of the season in good form.

"We know we need to do better in the Premier League. If you look at Europe, you would say the break is a bad thing, but if you look at the league for us, it might be a good thing.

"The Premier League is throwing up so many different anomalies and you're seeing some shock results. It could be due to the World Cup, or fixtures. But we know we're playing against a Leicester City side that are doing well.

"We've got the same points as them, so we must have done something OK in the league. They are playing well, so we'll need to be our best."