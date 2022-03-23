Brentford talking point: Where will the Bees finish?

Jonathan Burchill, author of A Pub On Each Corner

Predicted points: 38

Predicted position: 15th

It’s been 15 seasons since Brentford last had a relegation and back then it was to the lowest tier in the English Football League. In the interim, there has been a period of relative success with finishes in the top half of the league table, including three promotions.

We knew this season would be tough but to be averaging a point a game at this stage has been a fair return. If we continue at this rate, it should be enough for a second season in the Premier League.

The Bees have only been relegated eight times since joining the EFL in 1920. In two of those, our fate was clear before the final run-in. However, in the other six seasons, our final eight games produced an average of a point a game (adjusting to three points for a win).

Our only ever exit from the top tier occurred in 1946-47 when we were relegated with Leeds United. Ironically, they are our opponents for the last game of this season. Hopefully we’ll be mathematically safe by then - but it still may turn out to be an important fixture.

