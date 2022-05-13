Mark Noble believes he has “got his exit right” as he prepares for his final home game for West Ham against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Hammers captain is thrilled by the club’s improvement under David Moyes and thinks the achievements of the past two years have reunited the club and the supporters.

“To see the way it’s galvanised everyone here, it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “Someone’s looking down on me, letting me end my career in this season.

“Getting the exit right is not done often, and I feel like I’ve done that.”

After a relentless schedule this season, he admits he is only now having time to reflect on the end of his 18-year playing career with West Ham.

“I’m excited, to be honest,” he said. “When we were still in Europe, I didn’t see anything else.

“Now that story’s over, Sunday will be something me, my family, friends and the fans can enjoy.

"I'm so pleased I get to do it on my own terms, retire from football and not football retire me, getting to celebrate with the fans who have followed us through thick and thin since I've been playing."

Ever the professional, though, he says Sunday’s game is not really about his send off but more about securing the points needed to return to the Europa League.

“The club getting into that outweighs a sentimental send off for me,” he said. “I’ve played enough games in my life not to need the football.

“We need to worry about getting the points, rather than worrying about me!”