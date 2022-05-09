Transfer news: Blues behind Reds in race to sign Tchouameni
Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro), external
Blues, Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external
Meanwhile, former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the Morocco coach, which may pave the way for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech's return to the Morocco fold. (Le360 via Sun), external