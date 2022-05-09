Steven Gerrard is targeting a top-10 finish as a “satisfactory end” to his first season in charge.

Gerrard took over in November with Aston Villa in 16th, two points above the relegation zone, and Saturday’s win at Burnley sealed Villa’s safety with three games to go.

The 41-year-old admits, with Premier League status secured, he is looking up the table for the remaining games, despite matches against title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.

“The first remit was to move the team into a safe place,” he said. “Top 10 would be a satisfactory end considering where we were when we took the job.

“We’re now in a place with four games left where there’s a possibility to finish in the top 10 and that would be a huge positive considering the club hasn’t done it for a decade.

“That would give us a positive base to go and have a real strong pre-season form.”