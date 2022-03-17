BBC Sport

Brighton 0-2 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Published

  • Harry Kane has scored 243 goals in all competitions for Spurs, and has scored 121 goals both home and away for the club (one goal at a neutral venue).

  • Brighton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time since February/March 2006, a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

  • Spurs’ last 16 matches in all competitions have seen an even split between wins and defeats, with eight each and no draws – they’ve alternated between a loss and a win in eight straight games.

  • The Seagulls have failed to score in 30 Premier League home games since their promotion to the division in 2017 – no team has failed to do so more often in that time.