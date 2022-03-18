Lawro's predictions: Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea's results have not been affected by everything that has happened to the club in the past couple of weeks and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel deserves huge credit for that - he has handled everything very well given the situation.

Even so, I'm not sure things are quite as dramatic as some reports in the media are making out - the Chelsea team have been allowed to fly north for this tie but at first their travel expenses were being capped and I was reading how they faced a "gruelling" five-hour bus trip, which is ridiculous. Have you seen the luxury coaches they travel on?

It is hardly the same sort of crisis that Middlesbrough faced in the mid-1980s when the gates of their old Ayresome Park ground were locked because of their mounting debts - that really is desperate stuff - but it has brought a reaction from the Chelsea players, and it is circle the wagons time for them.

That's why I fancy Tuchel's team to get through this tie, although it won't be easy.

Middlesbrough have had a brilliant time in the FA Cup so far, beating Manchester United and then Tottenham - but their run ends here.

Mez's prediction: Boro have beaten Spurs, they've beaten United - they can beat Chelsea too. Also, I want to back a giant-killer and I am not going to back Forest! 1-0

