David Moyes says European football “has been brilliant” for West Ham and is determined to do everything possible to ensure it returns to London Stadium next season.

The Hammers have been fighting for a place in the top four all campaign and are currently sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

“We are trying to break into it,” he said. “There’s always been a top six in truth, and we managed to break the stranglehold last year.

“We want to hang around like a bad smell and who knows if we can do it again?

“We are really enjoying our European football - it has been brilliant for us this year.”

Moyes is realistic to the challenge this goal poses and praised the progress his side has made.

“Just two years ago, we were trying to avoid relegation,” he said. “Now we’re competing in much higher areas of the league.

“We’ve had a really good first year back in Europe - and we want more of it because we’re enjoying it.”