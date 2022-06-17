'Lightning quick' Olusanya seals St Mirren move

St Mirren have landed a "real asset" with the signing of Toyosi Olusanya from Middlesbrough, says manager Stephen Robinson.

The forward has agreed a two-year deal to become the Paisley club's fourth summer arrival.

Olusanya, 24, began his career with AFC Wimbledon and had spells at a host of non-league clubs before joining Middlesbrough last summer, going on to make three first-team appearances.

"Toyosi is someone I've watched for a while and I'm delighted to have him here on a permanent contract," said Robinson.

"He can play anywhere across the front three, is strong, lightning quick and gives us that option to put the ball in behind.

"I believe we have gained a real asset and he'll add to the competition at the top end of the park."