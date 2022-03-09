Moyes on Rice, Bowen and European 'journey'
David Moyes has been speaking before his side fly out to Spain to take on Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Declan Rice trained on Wednesday and will travel with the squad. Moyes says he has been "really unwell" but will play if he is "fit and available".
Jarrod Bowen is ruled out due to a heel injury and Moyes says the side will be "missing an important player".
Facing Sevilla is a "great opportunity to play one of the best teams in European football". Moyes says he is "looking forward" to the game and to progress to the quarter-finals "would be a great achievement".
Moyes insists West Ham’s record in front of goal in the Premier League has been “pretty good” but it's vital that Michail Antonio performs well: "He's so important to how the team plays, so a good-performing Antonio makes us play better. We need those goals because the last two games we could have got more out of them."
He is relishing the challenge of a European tie but admits while the side are "really driven to get through and challenge... we're also realistic and know we've started on a long journey and are only on the first little bit of it."