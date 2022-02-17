Leicester v Randers: Confirmed team news

Leicester make three changes from the 2-2 home draw with West Ham.

In defence, Marc Albrighton will play at full-back in place of Ricardo Pereira, with Daniel Amartey switching to the left to make way for Jannik Vestegaard.

In attack, James Maddison is replaced by Ademola Lookman.

Randers have not played for two months courtesy of the break in the Danish league. Since they last played, defender Erik Marxen has left for Nordsjaelland.

Eleven-goal top-scorer Stephen Odey is yet to recover from injury and so does not feature.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu,Amartey, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka, Barnes.Subs: Maddison, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Jakupovic,Soumare, Ewing.

Randers FC: Carlgren, Kallesoe, Graves Jensen, Piesinger,Kopplin, Kehinde, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Ankersen, Kamara,Hammershoj-Mistrati. Subs: Mattais Andersson, Hugo Andersson,Tibbling, Enggard, Lauridsen, Klysner, Kristensen, Nybo, Dakir,Filip Bundgaard, Brock-Madsen.