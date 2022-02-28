A step forward for Watford

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This result was nowhere close to being on the same scale as Watford's 4-1 success in the reverse fixture that triggered the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it will feel as though there is something more solid to build on.

Watford had gone 30 games without keeping a clean sheet when Roy Hodgson took over as manager - now they have three in six games, to go with the five points collected in the former England boss's short time in charge.

Emmanuel Dennis spurned their best chance but Hodgson will be delighted Ben Foster was not really stretched, with another former United player, Craig Cathcart, outstanding in the Hornets' defence.

It might not be pretty, but Hodgson will doubtless feel if his side can get to the period in the spring when they play four fellow relegation candidates in the space of six games, they will give themselves a chance of survival.