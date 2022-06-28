Well trio moving on up

In case you missed how the Motherwell squad numbers are rolling...
Stephen O'Donnell retains the number two spot despite the arrival of fellow Scotland right-back Paul McGinn from Hibernian.
1️⃣6️⃣→8️⃣ Callum Slattery— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 24, 2022
2️⃣0️⃣→1️⃣1️⃣ Joe Efford
2️⃣1️⃣→1️⃣5️⃣ Sondre Solholm
Our 2022/23 squad numbers so far are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/XoLpuMAmya
