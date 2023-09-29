Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka will have to be assessed before deciding if they are fit to face Bournemouth and that they have not been training. He added that William Saliba has a knock and Fabio Viera has not been fit.

When asked to reflect on his opening game as Gunners boss at Bournemouth three and a half years ago, Arteta said: "A lot of changes. Many of them are positive and a lot has happened on that journey."

On Cherries counterpart Andoni Iraola, who he played with and was born near: "We know each other really well. We played together and had fantastic times together. We are privileged to be raised and be educated there [in the Basque region of Spain]. The beauty of football is that we're brought together in the Premier League."

On the goalkeeping situation at Emirates Stadium, where Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya have been interchanging, Arteta said: "Since I was 13 at Barcelona, my two goalkeepers were Pepe Reina and Victor Valdes."

Arteta said his side must "continue to win in any context" after their unbeaten start. He added: "We've had very different contexts already and they will keep changing - with uncertainty over players and different competitions. That's the challenge and we're up for it."

When asked how he was dealing with Kai Havertz after his slow start at the club, Arteta said: "Try to help him as much as possible. Be next to him, give him the truth, confidence and minutes to show his talent. He needs to keep improving. I give him my support."