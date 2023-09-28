Lucy Olivia, BBC Radio London

After 338 minutes and more than seven halves of football - Chelsea finally found the back of the net again! Yes, they now have a submission for September’s goal of the month competition - but there can be no understating the potential magnitude of this victory for their season going forward.

In an evening with plenty of added spice, there were palpable nerves in the Stamford Bridge crowd when seven minutes of added time were announced at the end of Wednesday’s League Cup tie with Brighton - the club they’ve been inextricably linked to given events over the last 12 months or so.

But after holding on for the 1-0 win - plus a favourable home round of 16 tie against Championship side Blackburn - suddenly things are already looking brighter.

It certainly wasn’t perfect - but there were plenty of green shoots and reasons to believe this season won’t follow a similar pattern and descend into the chaos we saw in the last campaign. Deadline-day-signing Cole Palmer shone on his full debut, Cobham graduate Ian Maatsen took his opportunity to show the benefits of his versatility, while Mykhailo Mudryk received a standing ovation for another impressive performance after a difficult start to his Blues career.

But this can’t be a one-off. Manager Mauricio Pochettino said afterwards that the result "must be" a turning point for his team after their stuttering start to the season.

Now we wait and see whether come Monday night we’ll be reflecting on another important win against their neighbours Fulham.

Get Chelsea content sent to you