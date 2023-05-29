Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

Jota, Carl Starfelt and Callum McGregor all make my Team of the Week, but my 'star man' for the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures goes to Kyogo.

When players start performing consistently at an outstanding level we can sometimes be guilty of taking them for granted as they bang the goals in week after week, so I feel Kyogo deserves special mention after a wonderful season that sees him finish as Premiership top scorer with 27 goals. He has 33 goals in all competitions and could of course still add to that in the Scottish Cup Final.

His movement is out of this world. When he first arrived you wondered if, over time, teams would figure out a way of how to deal with him but that has clearly not been the case. Such are his elusive, quick-thinking qualities he adds a whole other dimension to the forward play of what is already an excellent Celtic side. His brace against Aberdeen summed it up perfectly.

The fact that he plays the game with such obvious joy and a smile on his face is a bonus. The difference maker on big occasions, Kyogo has simply been phenomenal this season.