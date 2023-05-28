Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has shared an image of him with the club's soon-to-depart players - James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino - on social media and writes: "The end of an era. Shared some of the best moments of my life with these lads. Memories and a brotherhood that will last a lifetime. Good luck to you all on your journey, it’s been an amazing ride. Massive thank you to the fans for your support this season."