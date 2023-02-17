Man Utd v Leicester: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have scored at least once in each of their past 27 Premier League games against Leicester – only Manchester City (28 against Newcastle) have had a longer scoring run against an opponent in the competition.
Leicester have avoided defeat in their past two Premier League away games against United (W1 D1) – they last had a longer league run without defeat at Old Trafford between August 1972 and April 1977 (W1 D3).
Manchester United have scored a league-high eight Premier League goals via substitutes this season, while no side has conceded more goals to subs than Leicester City (7).
Leicester are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2021, while they've scored more goals in these past two victories (8) than they had in their previous eight league games combined (7).