Man Utd v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have scored at least once in each of their past 27 Premier League games against Leicester – only Manchester City (28 against Newcastle) have had a longer scoring run against an opponent in the competition.

Leicester have avoided defeat in their past two Premier League away games against United (W1 D1) – they last had a longer league run without defeat at Old Trafford between August 1972 and April 1977 (W1 D3).

Manchester United have scored a league-high eight Premier League goals via substitutes this season, while no side has conceded more goals to subs than Leicester City (7).