Why Beale's Rangers 'revamp' is now 'biggest rebuild' in years

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

In the aftermath of February's Old Firm Viaplay Cup final defeat, manager Michael Beale said Rangers were only in need of a summer "revamp".

Sitting in the same seat just over two months later, after another Hampden loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final, the Ibrox boss' view had somewhat shifted.

"It will be the biggest rebuild this club will have seen in a number of years," he said.

With the final Old Firm derby of the season looming, BBC Scotland looks at what's changed over the past 75 days and examines the size of the challenge facing Beale this summer.