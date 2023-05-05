Selles says everyone is handling the relegation battle differently but added: "It is about trying to change the dynamic of the results to get that victory I think we need and I think we deserve in some of our other games."

He added: "Trying to find that changing point for us and trying to stay competitive and win football matches will be a big plus for us if we get that done on Monday night."

On the importance of Alex McCarthy, he said: "I think he has taken his chance and is playing as good as the team I would say."

He feels his side need to become more "robust" as a team for the full 90 minutes and added: "It is these periods where we are not so good we need to keep the game in our hands, because we know we can start well or make a comeback against anybody."

With the match being a must-win game against a relegation rival, Selles says they are all "realistic" about the position they are in but they also know "every game is an important game" for them now.