Selles on the relegation battle, being more 'robust' and a difficult April
Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Monday's match against Nottingham Forest.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Selles says everyone is handling the relegation battle differently but added: "It is about trying to change the dynamic of the results to get that victory I think we need and I think we deserve in some of our other games."
He added: "Trying to find that changing point for us and trying to stay competitive and win football matches will be a big plus for us if we get that done on Monday night."
On the importance of Alex McCarthy, he said: "I think he has taken his chance and is playing as good as the team I would say."
He feels his side need to become more "robust" as a team for the full 90 minutes and added: "It is these periods where we are not so good we need to keep the game in our hands, because we know we can start well or make a comeback against anybody."
With the match being a must-win game against a relegation rival, Selles says they are all "realistic" about the position they are in but they also know "every game is an important game" for them now.
After a difficult April, he said the relegation battle is "not only difficult for us, this is difficult for everybody".