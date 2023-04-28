Alejandro Garnacho said he wants to create "more special memories" with Manchester United after signing a new deal at the club.

The 18-year-old, who has scored four goals in 31 appearances, has signed a new five-year contract until the summer of 2028.

He said: "When I joined this incredible club, I dreamed of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest.

"I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way. We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions.

"The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way and, with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful.

"I'm relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters."