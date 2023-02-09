Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United will not fear playing Leeds at Elland Road when the sides meet for the second time in five days on Sunday.

When asked about the atmosphere and a potential new Leeds manager being in place, Fernandes said: "I'm not really worried, obviously.

"With this team, with the character that we have in this team, the passion, the desire, the togetherness we have, we’re not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is.

"I know that I will be in good hands with all of them.

"I know that this team will give, will fight back, will give all the best and will not be afraid to play whatever is the pitch, the stadium or the team."

Fernandes said Jadon Sancho's goal against Leeds on Wednesday was an important moment for both the individual and the team.

He said: "It's important for everyone because we want as many players as possible available for the team.

"Jadon is getting back, he's getting his minutes and got his goal.

"It will hopefully be for us and for him a big boost for the rest of the season because we need everyone at their best.

"We know what Jadon can bring to the team. We know his qualities, what he can give to us, so we're really happy to have him back on the team.

"Because, as you saw, he can make a big difference whenever he is playing from the first 11 or coming off the bench."