Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It was only a couple of months ago, before the FA Cup fifth-round victory at Stoke City, that Brighton chief executive Paul Barber came out with words the club will fall back on in the aftermath of their semi-final penalty shootout defeat by Manchester United.

"I personally think the best football clubs are really found out when they are tested, when their resilience is tested and when their plan doesn't quite go the way they expected," Barber told BBC Sport in February.

"If you can ride out some of the bumps and use your resilience as a strength, then you have a sense of calm because you have prepared for it and planned for it and you can deal with it."

Well, Brighton do not have much time to brood.

They go to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday for the first game of a nine-match run-in that also features fixtures against the Manchester clubs, who will contest the FA Cup final on 3 June, plus trips to Arsenal and Newcastle.

They are eighth in the Premier League but within striking distance of the three teams immediately above them and, crucially, have matches in hand.

"We deserve to achieve our target of Europe but football can be cruel and not fair," concluded De Zerbi.

"We have to be ready to fight for the last part of the season, starting with Forest. I told my players I want the same team there as I watched [at Wembley]."

