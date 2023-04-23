Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tells BBC One: "On Thursday I saw a team I didn't recognise but today we went back to usual. I could see determination and resilience. We fought for every yard and competed in every battle. We had good chances."

On Victor Lindelof scoring the winning penalty: "He is quite cool when it comes to penalties and he's quite cool in general.

"I thought Victor and Luke Shaw played brilliantly. They had great co-operation with Casemiro."

On David de Gea keeping a clean sheet: "I was very impressed with him. He made some brilliant saves. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday.

"Often when you make mistakes as a keeper you get punished. We let him down, we didn't fight back for him. We bounced back today though."