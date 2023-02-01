Davidson not fretting about stats during losing run

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson claims statistics don't tell the whole story as he looks to end a seven-game losing streak at Motherwell.

Since winning 2-1 in the Premiership at Ross County on December 17, the Perth side have lost six league games and a Scottish Cup tie.

Ahead of the match at Fir Park on Wednesday night, Davidson said: "You look at stats, you can use stats any way you want.

"We obviously have played Rangers, twice, Celtic and Hearts - they are the top three. We have 15 huge games to go.

"We have Celtic on Sunday and outwith that we have teams we believe we have a great chance of getting three points against.

"We are in a much better place than we were last season so I'm actually looking forward to the challenge.

"I think we are all getting stuck in, you have seen the last two performances against Rangers, you have seen that attitude from the players.

"The league changes quickly but it is important we get points on the board sooner rather than later - it will make my life a lot easier."