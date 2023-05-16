Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side need "bravery and courage" if they are to beat Manchester City on Wednesday and reach the Champions League final.

The holders head into the match at Etihad Stadium on level terms after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final, but Ancelotti said on Tuesday the tie is "not just about quality".

"The match is unpredictable. If you think you are the best team in the world, it doesn't mean you are 100% sure to win," said the Italian, who is the only man to win four Champions Leagues as a manager.

"It is not just about quality, it is about personality and mentality.

"In transition they are really strong and dangerous, but the first leg was not a game of transition and I don't think it will be tomorrow.

"Everything counts in a game like tomorrow. You need bravery and courage. Individual quality can't show if you are not brave enough. You need a strong character in these games."

Ancelotti, who has won the competition twice with AC Milan and twice with Real, is expecting a strong start from City's star players, but he is relishing the prospect of fighting back if needed.

He added: "We have to apply ourselves to whatever the game demands. It might be a rigorous start, but it might be something different.

"It is not just about [Erling] Haaland. You have to appraise everyone. You can't forget about [Bernardo] Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne. If they have to score, score early - then we have more chance to come back."