Kettlewell on interim reign, 'continuity' & no job talks
- Published
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell’s Premiership game with Hearts on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park interim boss:
Kettlewell has been told by the board he will remain in charge for Sunday’s match.
He says “players are a creature of habit” and the announcement provides a “very short-term level of continuity”.
There has been no "official decision" on what happens after the weekend.
While Motherwell are reported to have interviewed Ian Holloway and Grant McCann for the managerial vacancy, Kettlewell has had no such talks: “I have been pretty busy preparing the team. I am not expecting anything moving forward.”
Kettlewell feels he was misrepresented earlier in the week on his interest in taking charge longer term: “If the club felt I could help them and make something better or get results then I would be more than happy to have a conversation. There are no guarantees that would filter out of that."