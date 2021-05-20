Leeds v West Brom: Head-to-head stats

- After a run of three straight league defeats by West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United are unbeaten in four against the Baggies (W3 D1), with those three victories by an aggregate score of 10-0.

- West Brom have won just one of their past 11 away league games against Leeds (D3 L7) - a 3-2 victory in the Championship in January 2007.

- Leeds have benefited from an own goal in their past three league matches against West Brom, with Kyle Bartley (October 2019), Semi Ajayi (January 2020) and Romaine Sawyers (December 2020) the players in question.

- Outgoing Albion boss Sam Allardyce has never lost at Elland Road in his managerial career (W2 D2).