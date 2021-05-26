The role Patrick Bamford plays for Leeds United means he does not suit Gareth Southgate's England squad, says former Three Lions goalkeeper Rob Green.

Bamford was overlooked for the 33-man provisional squad for the Euros, with Southgate preferring Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, as he had done for the previous internationals in March.

"I just don’t think the way Leeds play, the way he is employed up front, fits in," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Is it the right peg in the right hole? I just don’t think it’s there for Patrick Bamford with this England manager.

"If [Newcastle's] Callum Wilson was fit, he'd probably be further down the pecking order.

"It's difficult for Patrick Bamford. As Gareth Southgate said, he couldn't do any more."

