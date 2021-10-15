Lage challenges players to continue good run

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to not let the international break upset their form.

His side have won three of their past four games and travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (15:00 BST).

"In the last two days we’ve reminded the players of what they did against Newcastle and put our minds to do the same against Aston Villa," said Lage.

“We know it’s an important game, the rivals and derbies are important, the players want to win this kind of game. You know the meaning of the games for the fans.

“We're going to play against a strong opponent, maybe one of the best teams in the league because they invest a lot to try to arrive in a different position.

“Villa are one of the best; top players, top coach and a top club."