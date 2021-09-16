James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Everton in the Premier League.

Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:

Benitez admits it won't be easy to keep the momentum going, but they will try;

He gives credit to both the players and fans for being patient when going behind during games;

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is to remain missing for two to three weeks through injury, while James Rodriguez is back in training - but Benitez says “we will see” on his availability;

He praises the hunger of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, saying they are more than playing well, scoring goals and working hard;

On Aston Villa, he says they proved for a while against Chelsea that they are dangerous, have a good manager and are investing in players;

He says Calvert-Lewin needs more crosses when he plays and the team needs to be more offensive compared to last season;

He also admits Everton need to stop conceding first and convert more chances.

Aston Villa v Everton is live on BBC Radio Merseyside on 95.8FM and DAB on Saturday from 17:30 BST.