BBC Sport

Vieira on Edouard, Schlupp and Brighton rivalry

Published

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League match at home to Brighton.

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:

  • He is pleased with Odsonne Edouard’s progress: “When you’re moving to a different country and the Premier League, you need time to adapt yourself. He’s physically and mentally ready to start”;

  • Jeffrey Schlupp will be in Monday’s squad after re-joining the team in training at the end of last week;

  • The Palace boss is looking forward to the rivalry on Monday between Crystal Palace and Brighton, saying it is important for everyone in the football club: “I look at the documentary the football club made, and I fully understand now the rivalry between the two clubs”;

  • He says it is vital his players “control the emotion and focus on the way we want to play with the determination and the aggression to play a complete game”;

  • Vieira says Brighton are a team “who are playing at the moment with a lot of confidence,” and they have individual quality in the likes of Neal Maupay – “a really clinical number nine."

Follow all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League matches