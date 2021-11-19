'You can sense it's a huge job - but I have to block out the noise'

Eddie Howe says he needs to “separate myself from the noise” as he prepares to take charge of Newcastle for the first time against Brentford on Saturday.

Focus on the Magpies is as heightened as ever following the Saudi-backed takeover of the club, and the threat of relegation is there having taken only five points from 11 matches.

"The noise isn’t going to help me in the job and my dealings with the players. I have always prided myself on my work with the players, my interactions with them, the way I’ve tried to improve them.

"You can sense it’s a huge job. There’s a real yearning from the supporters to be successful, to produce a team they enjoy watching. That’s the big challenge ahead for us.

"My first year at Bournemouth was a relegation battle, so I’ve been in this position many times.

"It’s not enjoyable to be fighting relegation. It’s not where I want to be."