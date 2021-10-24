Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BBC Sport: "The results yes (perfect). Bruno Fernandes had a chance early on but we were incredibly clinical. We put them under pressure with out high press and it was phenomenal. As the opponent you cannot gain confidence or momentum. We know the story of United this season, but 4-0 makes it tricky. 5-0, come on, control it and try to get through it. It was not about humiliating anybody.

"The game was decided then we have to bring it home, when it was pretty much over don't give them a chance but we did when we let Cristiano Ronaldo score but it was offside so we were lucky. We wanted to write our own chapters in the history book and this was another.

"We have the momentum in front of goal. We won games when we were high, when we were young and got carried away but we have Preston on Wednesday. This result looks different to the game I score but for the people it is great. My wife was here as well and I hope she enjoyed it too."